Blangiardo ever closer to confirmation at Istat

Gian Carlo Blangiardo seems destined to remain at the helm of Istat. And he is moving towards reconfirmation with the votes of the Democratic Party. La Stampa writes it today, which defines Blangiardo as “ultra-conservative” and reviews some of his controversial phrases. “I don’t feel like saying that women can’t have abortions, I would like it if women shouldn’t have abortions.” Or again: “More than those for flu, it is worth remembering those for respiratory diseases, which in 2019 were higher than those from Covid”.

Brothers of Italy – six months after the proposal to appoint the professor to the Council of Ministers – in recent days asked for the vote in the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Chamber to be scheduled. A binding opinion for the confirmation of the professor close to the League at the helm of the Institute in which he serves, however, the qualified majority and therefore the support of at least part of the opposition.

For the M5s, among other things, this is “a serious procedural forcing: this process should have been completed by March 31st, but instead they even try again in September, in the meantime they have left Istat without stable leadership. What has changed compared to six month ago?”. But the Democratic Party would have given in. According to La Stampa, the group leader in the Senate Francesco Boccia would have asked to give the green light, despite internal discontent. We have to wait a few days and see if this thesis will be confirmed.

