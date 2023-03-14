Istat, the ad hoc decree inserted in the Pnrr to reconfirm the president

The government would like to reconfirm to the Istat the current president Gian Carlo Blandishwho has led the statistical institute since 2018. But the parliamentary consent to the appointment of the president of Istat – we read in La Stampa – requires one two-thirds majorityeven higher than that necessary for the election of the president from the Republic. It seems bizarre but it isn’t, because Istat is called to manage and communicate very sensitive data for the economy, for employment and for public finance and therefore its president must be – and appear – independent. Of the statistics of him are called to trust everyonein Italy and in Europe. A concern that does not seem to have won the hearts and minds of the rulers. Today at 2.30 pm, in the muffled rooms of the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Senate, the majority is playing its part again credibilityprecisely on the issue of presidency of the Istat.

In recent days – continues La Stampa – the government hastily changed the rules of the gamein order to tow the current president Gian Carlo towards confirmation Blandishvery well liked by Matthew Salvini and who headed the Statistical Institute from 2018 to today. But he did it with a norm”ad personam” aggregated to an improper convoy: the Decree Pnrr. But in order to indulge Salvini, the government has inserted a provision in the Pnrr Decree that allows the recovery of the retirees also for “management positions in bodies and institutes of a national nature”. Do you link with Pnrr? Not even the shadow. Complicated to explain outside the Alps: in Italy we have no one capable of lead the Istat and we must have recourse to a worthy pur retired. The green light from the Council of Ministers suggests that the political-legal implications have been examine yourself And resolved.

