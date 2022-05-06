Commerce, in March 2022 Istat estimates a cyclical decline in retail sales of 0.5% in value and 0.6% in volume

There war in Ukraine andinflation galloping still sink the sales retail in March: according to Istat estimates, the economic decline is 0.5% in value and 0.6% in volume. On a trend basis, the increase is 5.6% in value and 2.5% in volume.

In detail, i goods non-food products grew by 11.6% in value and 10.4% in volume, while those of foodstuffs recorded a decrease of both value by 0.5% and in volume to -0.6%. The value of retail sales in March 2021 grows for large-scale distribution (+ 4.6%), businesses operating on small surfaces (+ 7.7%) while e-commerce is down (-3.9%) .

Trade, the highest increases concern seed oil, ice cream and fresh vegetables

But not just sales. The expensive prices also cuts the food shopping of the Italians who in the first month of the war fell by 6% in quantity and 0.5% in value compared to the same period of the previous year.

This is what emerges from the analysis Coldiretti on Istat data relating to retail trade in March, which on an annual basis record a decrease exclusively for foodstuffs. In contrast, only low-cost food purchases fly with food discounters that show a jump of + 7.6% in sales in value. A trend, specifies Coldiretti, which highlights the difficulty in which Italian families find themselves who, driven by price increases, orient their expenses on low-priced channels and essential goods.

In March, according to the top ten of price increases retail compiled by Coldiretti on Istat data, ranging from + 23.3% of seed oil to + 6.2% of ice creams, to + 17.8% of fresh vegetables; followed by butter (+ 17.4%), pasta (+ 13%) seafood (+ 10.8%), flour (+ 10%) chicken meat (+ 8.4%), fresh fruit (+ 8.1%), and fresh fish (+ 7.6%).

What changed was also the composition of the shopping cart marked by emotional behaviors that led many to stock up on products in the pantries, for fear of not finding them on the shelf. In fact, compared to the general decline, the purchase volumes of sugar, semolina pasta, flour, rice and seed oil but also of canned vegetables, legumes, meat and fish have increased.

Work and illegal, black jersey for Calabria, Campania and Sicily

In this rather gray picture, the shadow of the “dangerous ghosts”, as defined by Confartigianatao, emerges: in fact, 3.2 million irregular workers he abusive operators of the underground, which is worth 202.9 billion, 11.3% of the GDP and 12.6% of the added value. And “there are 709,959 Italian companies most exposed to unfair competition by a million illegal operators who pretend to be entrepreneurs”, the largest number in the North, according to estimates by Confartigianato studies.

“In particular, i greater risks of illegal infiltration 587,523 artisan enterprises run them, especially in the construction, hairdressing and aesthetics, car repair, plant engineering, repair of personal and household goods, taxi transport, landscaping, communication, removals “, warns Confartigianato.

Unauthorized and undeclared work – it is underlined – they do not spare any region of Italy, but the South has a negative record with the irregular work rate on total employment equal to 17.5%, while the Center North stands at 10.7% and the North East stops at 9.2%. Black jersey for Calabria, where one fifth (21.5%) of the employed in the region is not regular, followed by Campania (18.7%), Sicily (18.5%), Puglia (15.9%), Molise (15.8%) and Sardinia (15.3%). The lowest rate of irregular work on the total number of employees (8.4%) is recorded in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

But – according to the estimates contained in the analysis of Confartigianato – it is in the North that the greatest number of abusive who pretend to be entrepreneurs. The regional ranking indeed sees ahead there Lombardy where the underground economy enlists 130,800. Campania (121,200), Lazio (111,500), Sicily (95,600) and Puglia (78,100) follow. At the provincial level, Rome beats everyone with 84,000 squatters, followed by Naples (59,500), Milan (47,400), Turin (30,600), Salerno (26,100).

Read also:

2023 elections postponed due to war. New confirmations, behind the scenes they say ..

Center-right, Sgarbi: “Will Salvini accept Prime Minister Meloni? Inevitable”

US elections, Biden already knocked out between inflation and crisis: so Trump is re-running

Russia announces: simulated launch of nuclear missiles between Poland and Lithuania

Cairo to Affaritaliani: “I have no intention of selling La7”

Sarah Viola: “Psychiatrists are needed for crimes born of mental distress”

Brawl Mughini-Sgarbi from Costanzo. VIDEO

Hera Group: distributed to the territories over € 2.2 billion in 2021

AXA Italia – Rai, a new branded entertainment format is underway

Poste Italiane celebrates 160 years: always alongside the country