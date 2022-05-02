Work, employment remains substantially stable among men, while it decreases among the self-employed and the youngest (15-24 years)

The number of people looking for drops Workthe rate of unemployment falls to 8.3% overall, but rises to 24.5% among young people: the day after May 1st,Istat photographs the trend of employment in Italy, registering an increase in the level of 0.6% equal to 133 thousand more employed than the previous year.

The increase ofoccupation (+0.4 per cent, equal to + 81 thousand) involves women, employees and people over 24 years of age; employment remains substantially stable among men, while it decreases among the self-employed and the youngest (15-24 years). The decline in the number of people looking for Work (-2.3 per cent, equal to -48 thousand units compared to February) is observed for women and in the central age groups.

The rate of unemployment it falls to 8.3 per cent overall (-0.2 points) and rises to 24.5 percent among young people (+0.3 points). The number of inactive between 15 and 64 years decreases (-0.6 per cent, equal to -72 thousand units) for men, women and for all age groups. The inactivity rate drops to 34.5 per cent (-0.2 points).

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 with the previous one, there is an increase in the level of occupation equal to 0.6 per cent, for a total of 133 thousand more employed The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in both people looking for Work (-6.0 per cent, equal to -136 thousand units) and of the inactive (-0.4 per cent, equal to -54 thousand units).

The number of busy in March 2022 it was 3.6 per cent higher than in March 2021 (+ 804 thousand units); the increase is transversal by gender, age and professional position. The employment rate is 2.8 percentage points higher. Compared to March 2021, the number of people looking for decreases Work (-16.6 per cent, equal to -412 thousand units) and the number of inactive persons between the ages of 15 and 64 (-5.5 per cent, equal to -747 thousand).

Also good for contracts employees: the growth in the number of employees is equal to 800 thousand units, in more than half of the cases it concerns temporary employees, whose estimate reaches 3 million 150 thousand, the highest value since 1977. In detail, in March, the economic growth of the employed is the result of the increase in permanent (+ 0.7%) and temporary (+ 0.6%) employees and the decrease in self-employed (-0.8%). Over the twelve months, employment has grown thanks to permanent employees (+ 2.1%) and above all temporary employees (+ 15.7%); the increase was also recorded for the self-employed (+ 1.3%).

Read also:

Affaritaliani.it at the Brothers of Italy programmatic conference in Milan

FdI, Meloni accuses the press. The gestures are eloquent. Video

Vittorio Feltri at the FdI Conference. Video. “In my future there is a grave …”

Filippo Facci at the FdI Conference. Video. “Meloni called me at 11.25pm”

Poll, Zaia the most loved governor. Mayors, Sala beats Gualtieri

Putin and the nuclear war? A great huge bluff. Like in poker …

Intesa Sanpaolo: the new shareholder plan of the group released

May 1st, Mattarella: “Recovery costs are not dead at work”. VIDEO

The Iren group acquires 100% of the share capital of SAP

Costa Venezia leaves from Istanbul to discover Turkey and Greece