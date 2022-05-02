Work, employment remains substantially stable among men, while it decreases among the self-employed and the youngest (15-24 years)

The number of people looking for drops Workthe rate of unemployment falls to 8.3% overall, but rises to 24.5% among young people: the day after May 1st,Istat photographs the trend of employment in Italy, registering an increase in the level of 0.6% equal to 133 thousand more employed than the previous year.

The increase ofoccupation (+0.4 per cent, equal to + 81 thousand) involves women, employees and people over 24 years of age; employment remains substantially stable among men, while it decreases among the self-employed and the youngest (15-24 years). The decline in the number of people looking for Work (-2.3 per cent, equal to -48 thousand units compared to February) is observed for women and in the central age groups.

The rate of unemployment it falls to 8.3 per cent overall (-0.2 points) and rises to 24.5 percent among young people (+0.3 points). The number of inactive between 15 and 64 years decreases (-0.6 per cent, equal to -72 thousand units) for men, women and for all age groups. The inactivity rate drops to 34.5 per cent (-0.2 points).

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 with the previous one, there is an increase in the level of occupation equal to 0.6 per cent, for a total of 133 thousand more employed The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in both people looking for Work (-6.0 per cent, equal to -136 thousand units) and of the inactive (-0.4 per cent, equal to -54 thousand units).

The number of busy in March 2022 it was 3.6 per cent higher than in March 2021 (+ 804 thousand units); the increase is transversal by gender, age and professional position. The employment rate is 2.8 percentage points higher. Compared to March 2021, the number of people looking for decreases Work (-16.6 per cent, equal to -412 thousand units) and the number of inactive persons between the ages of 15 and 64 (-5.5 per cent, equal to -747 thousand).

Also good for contracts employees: the growth in the number of employees is equal to 800 thousand units, in more than half of the cases it concerns temporary employees, whose estimate reaches 3 million 150 thousand, the highest value since 1977. In detail, in March, the economic growth of the employed is the result of the increase in permanent (+ 0.7%) and temporary (+ 0.6%) employees and the decrease in self-employed (-0.8%). Over the twelve months, employment has grown thanks to permanent employees (+ 2.1%) and above all temporary employees (+ 15.7%); the increase was also recorded for the self-employed (+ 1.3%).

Immediate comments from the trade unions on the data processed by Istat on the world of work. The confederal secretary of the CGIL Tania Scacchetti he highlighted that “employment growth, albeit slow, may appear to be good news, but it hides a very serious data for our labor market. Fixed-term contracts record a new record reaching over 3.1 million in March , a quota that has not been reached since 1977 “.

“Even in the presence of a drop in the unemployment and inactivity index, Sacchetti underlines, the most striking fact is that the recovery in employment is essentially based on the explosion of fixed-term contracts, now almost 20% of employment contracts employee, a sign that they are no longer a tool for addressing temporary and limited needs, but a structural feature. ” For this, the CGIL asks, they are indispensable and can no longer be postponed public and private investments to boost employment, particularly among young people and women.

“Furthermore, it is necessary to start a reform of the labor market with the aim of ensuring a prospect of stability and income growth: it is no longer acceptable that this is based on precariousness and on a model of economic and productive development centered on the compression of costs and rights ”, continues Scacchetti who recalled the words of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella at work. “for this the priorities must be the contrast to precariousness and wage growth”.

Read also:

Affaritaliani.it at the Brothers of Italy programmatic conference in Milan

FdI, Meloni accuses the press. The gestures are eloquent. Video

Vittorio Feltri at the FdI Conference. Video. “In my future there is a grave …”

Filippo Facci at the FdI Conference. Video. “Meloni called me at 11.25pm”

Poll, Zaia the most loved governor. Mayors, Sala beats Gualtieri

Putin and the nuclear war? A great huge bluff. Like in poker …

Intesa Sanpaolo: the new shareholder plan of the group released

May 1st, Mattarella: “Recovery costs are not dead at work”. VIDEO

The Iren group acquires 100% of the share capital of SAP

Costa Venezia leaves from Istanbul to discover Turkey and Greece