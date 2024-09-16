Istat, inflation slows down: +0.2% in August

In August, inflation fell to +1.1% from +1.3% in the previous month, mainly due to the widening of the decline in energy prices on a year-on-year basis. (-6.1% from -4.0% in July), despite the upward pressures recorded in the regulated sector. In the food sector, prices show a slowdown in their growth rate, which contributes to slowing the dynamics of the “shopping cart” (+0.6% from +0.7%). Support for inflation is instead due to the evolution of the prices of services, which is affected by the tensions in the air transport sector. In August, core inflation remains stable at +1.9%. This is Istat’s comment on the August inflation data.



“The Istat data, despite recording inflation falling to 1.1%, confirm the blow that has hit Italians’ holidays, denounced in good time by Codacons”. The consumers’ association states this, commenting on the numbers provided today by the statistics institute. A retail price growth rate of 1.1% is equivalent to “an increase in expenditure of +346.5 euros per year for the “typical” family, +451 euros for a family with two children”, according to the analysis by Codacons. But the Istat data certify that the sector that recorded the strongest growth in prices and rates was precisely the one linked to summer holidays, with a flurry of very strong price increases that hit the tourism sector in the month of August.

From the Codacons analysis of Istat data, it emerges that holiday packages have registered a record increase of +37.4% on an annual basisholiday village and campsite prices have grown by 12.9%, hotels by 4%, accommodation in other structures (B&Bs, holiday homes, etc.) by 7.2%, trains by 6.1%, coaches and buses by 2.2%. Spending on eating out at restaurants has increased by +3.4% over the year. There is also strong tension for air and sea transport: flight ticket prices have risen in just one month by +14% for domestic flights, +19.4% for European flights, +16.8% for international flights, while Ferries have seen a record increase of 33.8% compared to July.







“The Istat numbers unfortunately confirm all our alarms about the blow that has hit Italians’ summer holidays”says President Carlo Rienzi. “Totally unjustified price increases due solely to the recovery of tourism in our country and the growth in the presence of foreign visitors, which have led operators in the sector to adjust the prices upwards price lists”.