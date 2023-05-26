The most frequent causes of death in the population are confirmed overall as diseases of the circulatory system (227,350 deaths) and tumors (177,858). The number of deaths for the former remained almost unchanged (-117 cases) while for tumors there was a decrease (-1,755 cases). Istat notes this in the report on the causes of death in 2020 released today.

With reference to the other most frequent causes of mortality in the population, in 2020 there was an important growth in deaths from diseases of the respiratory system, the total number of which was equal to 57,113, with an increase of 6,345 deaths compared to the 2015 average- 19. The number of deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (37,768) also increased (3,993 more deaths), as did the number of deaths from diabetes mellitus (25,739, 3,902 more deaths). The increase in deaths for the total of the remaining causes of death compared to the previous five years (which represent approximately 19% of the total number of deaths in the year) is 17,455 units.