Istat, employment rises (+ 0.2%). But for young people …

In September, compared to the previous month, Istat records a growth in busy and gods unemployedwhile the inactive. In fact, employment increased by 0.2%, equal to + 46 thousand units, with growth for men and women, for the permanent employees and for the middle age groups (25-49 years), while it decreases for the remaining age groups, for i fixed-term employees they autonomous. The employment rate rises to 60.2% (+0.2 points).

But the institute also reports an increase in the number of job seekers (+ 0.4%, equal to + 8 thousand units compared to August) among males, those under the age of 24 and those aged 35-49. The unemployment rate total remains at 7.9%, while the youth one rises to 23.7% (+1.6 points).

Istat points out how the decrease in the number of inactive between 15 and 64 years (-0.7%, equal to -86 thousand units) it involves men, women and those under the age of 50. The inactivity rate drops to 34.6% (-0.2 points). Comparing the third quarter with the previous one, Istat recorded a decrease in the number of employees of 22 thousand units, equal to 0.1%. The decline in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in job seekers (-2.4%, equal to -48 thousand units) and the growth of inactive persons (+ 0.3%, equal to + 40 thousand units).

For tourism and catering, 60 thousand workers are missing

After two months of decline, today’s data is released from Istat on employees in September recorded a positive trend: the number of employees grew, overall, both at the economic and trend level. This is the comment of Confesercenti in a note that notes, however, how much of the result is due to employed employees which increased by over 200 thousand units compared to last year.

In the tourism and in cateringin addition, there are still problems in finding personnel: in the last quarter of the year, according to our estimates, there are about 60 thousand ‘vacant’ positions due to lack of workers.

For the self-employed on the other hand, there has been an economic downturn of 16 thousand units, albeit in an overall picture – over 12 months – positive, with 83 thousand more employees: 1.7%. Substantially, the symbolic threshold of 5 million employed has again been exceeded, below which it had fallen since the year of pandemicbut it has not yet returned to the levels of 2019, surpassed, however, by employees.

The difficulties of independent work remain, within which the employed suffer a loss of 173 thousand units compared to February 2020, while the balance is positive for employees, both temporary and permanent.

“The growth in labor productivity in the first nine months of the current year is to be considered favorably: if the GDP grew by 4.6% on a trend basis, the number of employees increased by 2.6%, with a per capita product gain” . – observes the research office – On the other hand, the lack of growth, also due to demographic reasons, of the workforce as a whole, which for about a year has fluctuated around values ​​just over 25 million units, should be read negatively “.

