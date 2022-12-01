October 2022: the employed are growing, the unemployed and the inactive are decreasing

The employment rate in October rises to 60.5%: according to Istat, this is a record level since 1977, the first year of the historical series.

Istat has released i data temporary on employment and unemployment relating to the month of October 2022. continues the employment growth registered in September, due to theincrease in permanent employees.

Compared to October 2021, the increase is equal to almost 500 thousand employed and is determined by the increase in employees who amount to approximately 18 million 250 thousand.

Compared to September, to October 2022 the employment rate rises to 60.5%, record value since 1977 (first year of the historical series), those of unemployment and inactivity fell to 7.8% and 34.3% respectively.

L’occupation (+0.4%, equal to +82 thousand) increases for men and women, for permanent employees and for those over the age of 50. Instead, it decreases for the remaining age groups, for temporary employees and the self-employed. The employment rate rises to 60.5% (+0.2 points).

The number of job seekers is falling (-0.4%, equal to -8 thousand units compared to September) among males and in all age groups with the exception of 25-34 year olds. Total unemployment rate drops to 7.8% (-0.1 points), that youthful at 23.9% (-0.2 points).

The decrease in the number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 (-0.5%, equal to -62 thousand units) involves women, 25-34 year olds and those over 50. Inactivity rate drops to 34.3% (-0.2 points).

Comparing the August-October 2022 quarter with the previous one (May-July), there is a substantial stability of the number of employed persons. The stability of employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in job seekers (-1.7%, equal to -34 thousand units) and the growth of inactive (+0.1%, equal to +13 thousand units) .

The number of employed people in October 2022 exceeded that of October 2021 by 2.2% (+496 thousand units). The increase involves both sexes and all age groups, with the exception of the 35-49 year olds due to the negative demographic dynamics. The employment ratewhich overall it is up 1.5 percentage pointsalso rises in this age group (+1.1 points) because the decrease in the number of employed people aged 35-49 is less marked than that of the corresponding overall population.

Compared to October 2021, the number of people looking for work decreased (-14.0%, equal to -321 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years old (-2.6%, equal to -336 thousand) .

Subscribe to the newsletter

