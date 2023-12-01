Istat data, more working hours and less productivity. Will it be time to adopt the short working week?

In 2022 the productivity of the work decreases of the 0.7%as a result of an increase in working hours more intense than that of added value (+4.8% and +4.1% respectively).

It is noted by theIstat in the report “Productivity measures. Years 1995-2022“. The negative dynamics of labor productivity follows a long period of growth, albeit slow, 0.5% on average in the years 2014-2022.

In this period of time, it has been registered in the EU 27 growth of 1.3%. Italy’s dynamics were lower than that of Germany (1.1%) but higher than that of France (-0.1%) and in line with that of Spain. In short, Italian industriousness is still lagging behind many countries.

The “short week”: winning model?

The news was only yesterday Luxotticathe leading company made in Italy in the eyewear industry, to test the so-called “short week“, 4 working days for the same salary. You will work one day less without impacting your salary.

The new agreement, signed with the unions, will allow employees to have a greater flexibility between work life and personal time management. An experimental organizational model that should increase corporate welfare.

In half of Europe and beyond, the experiment of “Four Days Week” has already been in vogue for a few years, proving successful: start-ups have recorded greater productivity and a lower level of stress among workers.

