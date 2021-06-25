Article being updated …

Consumer and business confidence improves in May. Istat estimates “a marked increase” in both the consumer confidence climate index (from 110.6 to 115.1) and the composite business confidence climate index (from 107.3 to 112.8) .

In June – comments Istat – the business confidence climate improves, consolidating the positive trend underway since December 2020. With reference to the industry and market services sectors, the level of the indices markedly exceeds those prior to the crisis; for retail trade, the index is slightly below the value recorded in February 2020. The consumer confidence index, which has risen for the third consecutive month, exceeds the level of February 2020, recording a maximum since October 2018. Growth is driven above all by the decisive improvement both in opinions on the country’s economic situation and in opinions on the current opportunity to purchase durable goods “.