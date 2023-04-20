(Adnkronos) – In 2022, in Italy, the share of sedentary people, i.e. who declare that they do not play sports or physical activity in their free time, is equal to 36.3%. The indicator shows a significant deterioration compared to 2021 (when it was equal to 32.5%) and instead realigns itself with the levels recorded in the pre-pandemic two-year period 2018-2019. The excess weight among the adult population, growing in 2020 (when it was 45.9%), realigns both in 2021 and 2022 to pre-pandemic levels, with values ​​respectively equal to 44.4 and 44, 5%. However, the obesity component of the indicator continues to increase over the long term. This is what Istat points out in the tenth edition of the Report on Equitable and Sustainable Welfare (Bes).

