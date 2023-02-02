Genoa – The largest metropolitan city is Turin, with 6,827 km2; the less extensive Naples, with 1,179 km2. At the top of the ranking for population density is Naples with 2,535 inhabitants per km2, followed by Messina with 185 per km2. Genoa is the city that appears to be the most vulnerable compared to the others, affecting the risk of landslides in 25% of the surface. These are some of the data that emerge from Istat’s Focus on the profiles of metropolitan cities.

In the twenty years there has been a growth in population in 7 out of 10 municipalities with high and medium urbanization density, Rome (+14%) stands out among the metropolitan cities, as well as among the capitals (+8%). On the other hand, in the same period, there was a drop in population in over six rural municipalities out of 10, according to the European classification Degurba (Degree of urbanisation), Messina prevails among the metropolitan cities (-8.8%) as well as among the capitals (-12.2%). The elderly live mainly in the provincial capitals, where for every 100 young people there are almost 176 people over 65 years of age. Among the metropolitan cities, Genoa holds the primacy of “oldest city” with 269 elderly people for every 100 young people, while in Naples there is the lowest figure and equal to 130. In the last twenty years, foreigners residing in the metropolitan cities have almost quadrupled; the greatest presence is in the provincial capitals: 11.5 for every 100 residents.

Covid, high mortality levels in Naples, Genoa and Turin

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, metropolitan cities in the North also experienced high levels of mortality. After the metropolitan area of ​​Naples (1,080 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) are the metropolitan cities of Genoa (1,009 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and Turin (1,002 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). In 2021, the second year of the pandemic, the data confirm the highest mortality in the metropolitan city of Naples (1,097 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) followed by the three Sicilian metropolitan cities Messina, Catania, Palermo. The data again emerges from the Istat Focus Profiles of metropolitan cities, a multi-thematic analysis of metropolitan cities – “territorial bodies of vast areas” that have replaced the provinces in 10 urban areas of regions with ordinary statute – which have their own governing bodies and of territories coinciding with those of the former provinces: Rome, Turin, Milan, Venice, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Bari, Naples and Reggio Calabria. To these are added four metropolitan cities of the special statute regions: Palermo, Catania, Messina and Cagliari.