Istat: Italy's GDP 2023 above Eurozone average, +0.9% per year

“Last year, Italy recorded an annual increase in GDP of 0.9%, decelerating compared to 2022, but higher than the euro area average (+0.4%)”: this was revealed by Istat in the note on the performance of the Italian economy. “The signals coming from surveys on the climate of confidence are conflicting. In February 2024, confidence worsened for businesses while consumer confidence continued to grow, reaching the highest level since June 2023”, adds Istat.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, adds Istat, “the added value of the industry in the strict sense showed substantial stationarity. The services sector stabilized, agriculture recorded a limited decline, while the construction sector continued to grow significantly (+4.7%). In a context of generalized deceleration of international trade, both Italian exports and imports in value confirmed a reduction in the last part of 2023. However, net foreign demand provided a positive contribution to GDP growth. After six months, in January 2024 employment decreased slightly (-0.1% compared to the previous month).

The decline involved only men and individuals under 35 years of age, fixed-term employees and the self-employed. The unemployment rate remained stable at 7.2%. Since October 2023, the trend growth of the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) in Italy, the only one among the four major euro area countries, has been less than 2.0%, placing it below the average of the 'euro area'.

Istat: in 2023 exports from the South +16.8%, collapse for the Islands (-21%)

In 2023, compared to the previous year, the national export in value is stationary and is a synthesis of very different territorial dynamics: the increase in exports is marked for the South (+16.8%) and more contained for the North-West (+2.7%), while there was a decline in the North-East (-1.0%) and the Center (-3.4%) and a clear contraction in the Islands (-21.0%). This was revealed by Istat, adding that in the fourth quarter of 2023, strong economic growth in exports is estimated for the Center (+7.1%), a more limited increase for the North-West (+3.1%) and the South and Islands (+1.1%) and a decline for the North-East (-1.5%).

Overall in 2023, the most dynamic export regions are Campania (+28.9%), Molise (+21.1%), Calabria (+20.9%), Abruzzo (+13.6%), Piedmont (+9.1%), Tuscany (+5.6%) and Basilicata (+5.5%); those recording the largest declines were Sardinia (-24.2%), Valle d'Aosta (-21.1%), Sicily (-19.3%), Marche (-13.9%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-13.7%) and Lazio (-11.0%). “In the fourth quarter of 2023 – comments Istat – the North-West and the Center are the areas that most support the economic growth of national exports; the performance of the North-East was negative.

The stationarity of exports in value in 2023 reflects divergent dynamics at a territorial level. The strong growth for the South is driven above all by the greater sales of Campania, in particular of pharmaceutical products and vehicles; the more moderate one for the North-West is supported by Piedmont – thanks also to the positive dynamics of vehicle sales -, while the growth in exports of Lombardy is modest. Marche and Lazio contribute to the decline for the Center; Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia to that for the North-East. The clear contraction for the Islands is essentially due to the reduction in the export of refining products”.