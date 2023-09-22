Istat, 2021 GDP revised upwards by 1.3 points: rising to 8.3%. The Superbonus eliminated the positive revision of the deficit

Istat updates the national economic accounts compared to April estimates. The institute confirms the GDP growth rate in 2022, equal to 3.7%, and revises the 2021 growth by 1.3 percentage points, rising to 8.3%. Following the revision of the accounts by Istat, the debt ratio/GDP In the 2022 goes from 144.7% to 141.6%, that of 2021 goes from 149.8% to 147%. The statistical institute made this known during the press conference illustrating the new data

Not only: “The Superbonus canceled the billions that had been brought by the “review” of the accounts which improved the deficit by 0.2 points in 2021″. The head of Istat’s national accounts directorate, Giovanni Savio, said this during the press conference that presented the statistical revision.

The net debt of public administrations in relation to GDP is equal to -8.0% in 2022 (-8.8% in 2021), unchanged compared to the estimate published in April. Istat always makes this known in the 2020-2022 audit. The improvement compared to 2021is mainly due to the good performance of revenues and the more limited increase in expenditure.

