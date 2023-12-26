Türkiye
Twenty-three luxury cars confiscated from criminal organizations by the Istanbul police have been transformed into traffic police vehicles. The vehicles were handed over to the local police in Istanbul. The confiscated vehicles, including a Ferrari, a Bentley and a Porsche, were repainted white and blue with “traffic police” written on them and displayed in Istanbul, where Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya inspected them.
01:21
#Istanbul #police #Ferraris #Bentleys #criminals39 #supercars #confiscated
