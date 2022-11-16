Turkish police have released CCTV footage showing the activities of a woman accused of being the main suspect in Sunday’s bombing in Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Avenue. According to the police, the video, distributed to the Turkish media, shows the woman, indicated in the captions of the video as “suspect” and circled in red, approaching the site of the explosion an hour before the massacre and sitting on a bench for 41 minutes. At this point, the video caption reads: “4:11 pm Suspect leaves backpack on bench and starts walking.” She then begins running after the explosion, according to the captions, which read: “4:14 p.m.[Suspect]begins running after explosion.”



01:12