A massive explosion occurred today, November 13, 2022, in the busy shopping street of Istiqlal in the heart of Istanbul. This was reported by the Turkish media, adding that there are at least 6 dead and 53 injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the “cowardly attack” on live television. “The perpetrators will be exposed and punished,” he said two hours after the explosion.

The explosion occurred shortly after 4 pm (2 pm in Italy), when the crowd in Istiqlal Street is particularly dense, the NTV television channel reported, indicating that there are “many injured”.

According to the Turkish CNN, the victims are currently 11. Many ambulances and fire trucks are on site. Videos posted on Twitter show people fleeing.

According to the Turkish CNN, the explosion could have been caused by a package bomb or a suicide bomber. News site Mynet reports that Ankara authorities are following the terrorist trail. Security forces are analyzing security camera recordings to determine specifically where a bag filled with explosives would have been placed.

The media write that the moment of the explosion in the center of #Istanbul was taken from a video. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion may have been committed by a suicide bomber. Five deaths have already been reported. pic.twitter.com/8KJTfwOXkp – Citizen of the World ♥ ️🌐🌍 (@ilmondoeditutti) November 13, 2022

TASS reported a ban by the authorities from reporting news of the blast.