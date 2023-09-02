Istanbul (AFP) – On the screens located in the room of the water control system in Istanbul, a worrying figure appears: 29.7%. This is the level to which the dams in the Turkish city have fallen after a hot summer. The situation worries those responsible for water in the area and also its inhabitants, who have begun to take actions to avoid wasting water.

Although the city is on the brink of disaster, Ismail Aydin, head of the municipal water and sewerage administration, does not want to panic and speaks with a calm voice. The rainy season is coming and the water levels should increase in the next few weeks.

However, he admits what Istanbul’s 16 million official inhabitants (an estimated 20 million) have long known: “We’ve had a dry season.”

Water levels were at 60% in this period last year… It fell to 14% in 2014, making this the second lowest level in the last ten years, he says.

Istanbul is surrounded by a network of 11 dams, which fill with water from November and December rainfall, but global warming, caused by greenhouse gas emissions, is altering weather patterns. The city received hardly any rain in the boreal summer and water consumption increased due to the heat.

Istanbul received little rainfall this summer and water consumption increased due to high temperatures © YASIN AKGUL / AFP

In fact, Turkey recorded the hottest July on record, exceeding 50C for the first time in modern history on August 14.

Insufficient reserves for one year

The problem has been aggravated by the exceptional growth of Istanbul, which has almost the same dams as 30 years ago, when its population barely exceeded five million people.

At that time, water consumption was not a regular issue in public debate. Now, the authorities regularly launch appeals to the inhabitants to avoid their waste.

The municipal water and sewage administration department sent a mass text message during a particularly intense heat wave to warn that the situation had become untenable.

“The volume retained in Istanbul’s reservoirs is approximately 868 million cubic meters. However, Istanbul’s annual consumption is 1.1 billion cubic meters,” he told AFP.

The person in charge of water management in Istanbul, Ismail Aydin, tries to make the inhabitants aware of controlling consumption and avoiding waste © YASIN AKGUL / TUR/AFP

These reserves do not contain enough water to last a year. Istanbul is a city that needs continuous rainfall. Our groundwater is not enough, he explains.

The lack of rain has turned some parts of these dams into meadows where herds of sheep and goats graze.

Retired Nejat Karakas, who grew up surrounded by water and enjoyed walking around the reservoirs, now with his head down, contemplates a boat lying on the parched and cracked bed.

“It saddens me. We’re not used to seeing him like this,” says the 68-year-old. “If it doesn’t rain between now and October, Istanbul is in for bad days.”

worried youth

Hasan Sadikoglu, a driver by profession, explains that he has placed a large water bottle in his toilet cistern to conserve one liter of water with each flush.

“It makes me sad. We are not used to seeing it like this,” says Nejat Karakas, a retiree who likes to walk around the reservoirs. © YASIN AKGUL / AFP

“When children brush their teeth, they turn the faucet on and off each time” instead of letting the water run, says this man.

Aydin’s department also announced plans to install special devices on household taps, which exceed a certain monthly water consumption threshold. The idea is to reduce the water pressure in these homes once the limit is exceeded.

“Very effective measures should be taken, especially in water management,” says Aydin. “Saving is a priority, recycling is a priority.”

Student Mine Altintas explains that she tries to save water while washing dishes or using the washing machine. She fears that it is not enough.

Istanbul’s water reserves are at their lowest level since 2014, insufficient right now to cover the city’s annual water consumption © YASIN AKGUL / AFP

“All of us, the whole country and even the whole world is worried,” says the 18-year-old.

“I don’t know what will happen in ten years. I’m still young and I don’t know how much water we will have later.”