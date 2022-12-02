The Turkish authorities have released Dalila Procopio, the 25-year-old Italian arrested last week in Istanbul during an unauthorized feminist march. This was announced in a note on her Twitter profile by the Mor Dayanisma association which, with her legal services, had filed an appeal against the expulsion order issued for the girl. On November 25, the Turkish authorities had arrested the young Italian along with 100 activists during a march on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.