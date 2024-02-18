Evolving calendar

There great audience growth which has seen Formula 1 as the protagonist in recent years has inevitably also had a direct impact onexpansion of the world championship calendar of the Circus. If the intentions of the 'masters of steam' at Liberty Media were already to go to an increasing number of GPs, now also the demand from the circuits to host world championship events has significantly increased.

The first big news, with a view to the 2026 calendar, was represented by theentrance to the new Madrid circuit, who secured a ten-year contract. Seven tracks – China, Monza, Imola, Monaco, Zandvoort, Spa-Francorchamps and Mexico – will have their contracts expiring at the end of the 2025 season. Turkey wants to try to take advantage of this uncertainty. The intent of the local automotive federation is in fact to bring the Circus back to the spectacular layout of Istanbul Park.

New property wanted

The plant located in Tuzla, on the outskirts of Istanbul, is currently at the center of a important change of ownership. Intercity, the company that controlled Istanbul Park, refused to renew ownership of the circuit. The Turkish federation revealed that the new manager of the circuit will be determined by a public tender.

The company that wins the tender will be able to operate for the next 30 years and the federation wants it to commit to modernization works to attract the attention of Formula 1. The objective is precisely to return to the calendar. 2026 has been identified as the ideal year to try to return to the program given the many GPs that will expire. F1's last visit to Türkiye dates back to two-year period 2020-2021when the track was included in the calendar to make up for the defections of the Asian tracks due to Covid.