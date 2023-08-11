There were months in which Krysztof Piatek drove the fans of Genoa crazy, first, and Milan, then. At Luigi Ferraris, at Giuseppe Meazza and from the sofa, one couldn’t wait to see the Pole slip onto his knees miming having two pistols in his hand, crossed in front of his chest, after one of the many goals he scored. Now, a few calendars later, the 28-year-old is with Istanbul Basaksehir having left Hertha Berlin on a free transfer this summer. The wait, in the most famous city of Turkey, is already very high.