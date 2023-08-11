The team coached by the former Inter Emre has strengthened with the Polish striker who arrived on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin. And the first themed fan token initiatives have already begun
There were months in which Krysztof Piatek drove the fans of Genoa crazy, first, and Milan, then. At Luigi Ferraris, at Giuseppe Meazza and from the sofa, one couldn’t wait to see the Pole slip onto his knees miming having two pistols in his hand, crossed in front of his chest, after one of the many goals he scored. Now, a few calendars later, the 28-year-old is with Istanbul Basaksehir having left Hertha Berlin on a free transfer this summer. The wait, in the most famous city of Turkey, is already very high.
With the collaboration of the fan token platform, for example, Basaksehir has chosen to leave the fans the power to decide which song will play at Fatih Terim every time the gunslinger increases his loot. Three options are available to voters in the survey on the dedicated app: Ghosts by Justin Bieber, The baby by Yng Lvcas e Promo of Maluma. Each digital token of the Turkish club is worth one vote, up to a maximum of 200 per user: there’s time until tomorrow to express your preference.
