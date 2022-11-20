Under the auspices of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Turkey, Ambassador Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri recently inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Festival of Folk Games for Children, at the headquarters of the Sheikh Zayed Endowment for Child Care in Istanbul.

Ambassador Al Dhaheri noted that the late, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, paid great attention to children and childhood based on his insightful vision that children are the basis for building homelands, and the main pillar in the development of societies, so he harnessed all capabilities in the growth and formation of personality Child.

The ambassador said, “We feel proud and happy to be among you to see this great edifice and to organize this exceptional event that contributes to the happiness of hundreds of children, which is a continuation of Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian message, and an affirmation of the strength of the historical and civilized relations that bring together the leaderships of the two friendly countries and peoples.”