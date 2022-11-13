Istanbul, Oktay: attack by a kamikaze woman

An explosion in the popular Istiklal Caddesi, in the center of Istanbul, it took place around 14 Italian hours. The Daily Sabah newspaper reports that there are ambulances, firefighters and police on the spot. The cause of the explosion is still unclear. Caused “dead and wounded” the explosion occurred in the pedestrian street Istiklal Caddesi, in the center of Istanbul, the governor of the metropolis on the Bosphorus, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on Twitter. Turkish authorities have imposed a temporary ban on publishing news about the Istiklal Street explosion in Istanbul. As for the causes, the Turkish vice president, Fuat Oktay, said that it was a suicide bomber who carried out the attack in Istanbulblowing himself up with explosives.

Istanbul, Erdogan’s reaction: “Vile attack”

It was a “cowardly” attack that hit the center of Istanbul this afternoon. This was underlined by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a press conference at Ataturk Airport before flying to Bali for the G20. “There is a smell of terrorism here. There is a suspicion that a woman has played a role,” she said Erdogan, announcing that he had received news from the governor of Istanbul that at least 6 people lost their lives and 53 were injured. “Our nation rest assured that perpetrators will be punished as they deserve,” Erdogan added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

