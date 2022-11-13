At least four dead and 38 injured are the toll of the explosion, which took place in the pedestrian street Istiklal Caddesi in the center of Istanbul. The governor of the metropolis on the Bosphorus, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on Twitter.

Some videos released on social networks show many people running away along the wide shopping street. In other videos, numerous bodies are seen on the ground.

According to CCTV footage, the moment the bomb was left on the rest bench on Istiklal Street. pic.twitter.com/SWEjy5kli6 – Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) November 13, 2022

“Terrible images from Istanbul” tweeted Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “Italy expresses its closeness to the Turkish government and people and its heartfelt condolences for the innocent victims. Our crisis unit is monitoring the situation and contacting our compatriots”.