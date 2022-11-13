Explosion in Istanbul. The Consulate General and the Crisis Unit, the Farnesina announced with a tweet, “are monitoring the situation and possible involvement of fellow countrymen”. “For emergencies: Crisis Unit – 0636225; Consulate General of Istanbul +905554585844” reads the tweet.

“Italy expresses its closeness to the Turkish government and people and its heartfelt condolences for the innocent victims” tweeted Foreign Minister Tajani, describing the images coming from Istanbul as “terrible”. “Our crisis unit is monitoring the situation and contacting our compatriots”.