Today marks the tenth anniversary of the opening for the signature of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. This was concluded and signed in Istanbul in 2011. As a result of a series of European initiatives that began in the 1990s, it entered into force on August 1, 2014 and is known as the Istanbul Convention. To date, 33 countries have signed, ratified and applied it. Another 11 have signed it without ratifying it yet. One country has recently withdrawn.

The Istanbul Convention is a historic achievement in the fight against gender-based violence. It is the first legally binding European treaty in this area. It includes a set of comprehensive measures to prevent violence, protect its victims and prosecute perpetrators. It provides the signatory countries with a set of tangible measures, such as shelters, hotlines and comprehensive help for victims of all types of violence. In addition to these concrete measures, it firmly declares that violence against women is a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination. The Convention also created a legal framework at the pan-European level and includes a specific monitoring mechanism to ensure the effective implementation of its provisions.

The application of the Istanbul Convention in Europe has already had a real impact on the lives of women, men, boys and girls, in all their diversity. It has contributed to sensitize society about gender violence. It has been decisive for the establishment of more ambitious legislative and political norms in national systems. In addition, it has led to greater training for professionals in the Law, the health sector and the Security Forces and Forces, a very important measure to eliminate obstacles in access to justice for victims of gender violence. The Convention has also increased the visibility of this issue in the public debate in a relevant way.

We watch with great concern the growing opposition to this historic Convention. At this time of health, economic and social crisis, women are at the forefront of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, working in the health, care, education, retail or cleaning sectors. At the same time, complaints of domestic and intimate partner violence have increased significantly in the first months of the crisis. Shelter centers for victims, as well as counselors, have faced increased demand, and women and girls, during lockdowns and curfews, have often been trapped at home with their attackers. And yet the voices against the Convention are heard louder than ever.

All women and girls have the right to live free from violence. The prevention of all forms of violence is not a controversial issue. The protection of victims of abuse is not debatable. In fact, it is non-negotiable. However, since its inception, the Convention has been the subject of an unprecedented campaign of misinformation and misrepresentation. Its detractors have attacked the definition, included in the Convention, of gender as a social construction, or the requirement to include educational material on non-stereotyped gender roles.

Even more worrying is the opposition to the Convention that has recently also come from some governments and parliamentarians within the European Union. This has resulted, among other things, in the blocking of the ratification process by some Member States and, therefore, in its stagnation. Another Member State has announced its intention to withdraw from the Convention.

The recent decision of the Turkish Government, on March 19, 2021, to withdraw from the Convention has shown us that these threats of revocation are, in fact, real. Turkey’s decision comes 10 years after it was the first country to sign the Convention in Istanbul.

We are deeply alarmed by these unprecedented attacks on women’s rights and safety. We want to express our solidarity with women and girls in Turkey and elsewhere. We ask Turkey to reverse its decision.

We also urgently urge the Council of Europe member states, which have not yet done so, to sign and ratify this historic Convention.

We are committed to ensuring full application and compliance with the Convention in our countries and to working together to protect the fundamental values ​​guaranteed by the Convention.

They sign this rostrum:

Spain: Irene Montero, Minister of Equality. Germany: Franziska Giffey, Federal Minister of Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth. Italy: Elena Bonetti, Minister of Equal Opportunities and Family. France: Elisabeth moreno, Deputy Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities attached to the Prime Minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Franck Riester, Delegate Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, reporting to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism, French Abroad and Francophonie, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs, deputy to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Austria: Susanne raab, Federal Minister for Women, Family, Youth and Integration. Belgium: Sarah schlitz, Secretary of State for Gender Equality, Equal Opportunities and Diversity. Sophie Wilmès, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Estonia: Signe Riisalo, Minister of Social Protection. Denmark: Peter hummelgaard, Minister of Equal Opportunities. Finland: Krista Kiuru, Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Thomas Blomqvist, Minister of Nordic Cooperation and Equality. Ireland: Roderic O’Gorman, Minister of Children, Equality, Integration, Disability and Youth. Luxembourg: Taina bofferding, Minister of Equality between Women and Men Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Norway: Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs Netherlands: Ingrid van Engelshoven, Minister of Gender Equality Paul blokhuis, Secretary of State for Health, Welfare and Sports Stef Blok, External subjects minister. Sweden: Marta stenevi, Minister of Gender Equality and Housing, responsible for urban development, the fight against segregation and discrimination