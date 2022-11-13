Incident was recorded on a tourist avenue in the city; cause has not yet been announced.

At least 6 people died and another 53 were injured after an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday (13.Nov.2022). Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the incident on his social media profile. The explosion was recorded around 16:20 local time.

According to Yerlikaya, the injured received care and are under observation. Firefighters and police were dispatched to Istiklal Avenue in the Beyoğlu district. The place is known for being a tourist spot in the city.

“We wish God’s mercy for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured”said Yerlikaya.

According to the Turkish agency anadolu, the cause of the explosion is being investigated. The Taksim Mosque was also closed.

“Today, around 4:20 pm, there was an explosion on Taksim Istiklal street in our Beyoğlu district. Our police, health, fire and AFAD teams were dispatched to the scene. There are casualties and injuries. Developments will be shared with the public.”says the publication at 10:54 am (Brasilia time).

Then, at 12:18 pm, Yerlikaya posted new information: “Unfortunately, in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Avenue today, the death toll has increased to 6 and the number of injured to 53. We wish God’s mercy for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured. The developments will be shared with the public.”