Milliyet: Turkish authorities have banned the issuance of residence permits in Istanbul to all foreigners

The Turkish authorities have banned the issuance of residence permits (permits) to all foreigners in all districts of Istanbul. Writes about it newspaper Milliyet.

According to the publication, the exceptions will affect only those who came to the city for the purpose of treatment, education and international trade.

Today, more than 1.2 million foreigners live in Istanbul, 535,000 of whom are Syrians. In total, according to unofficial data, more than seven million foreign citizens live in Turkey. In October 2022, it was decided to ban the issuance of a residence permit in 10 districts of the country’s capital. In March of this year, the measure was extended to all 39 districts, the newspaper reported.

It is emphasized that the local Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Department of Migration have not officially commented on the expansion of the ban, and the list of districts of Istanbul closed for issuing a residence permit has not changed recently.

Earlier it became known that the Russians took the first place among foreigners in terms of the number of residence permits received in Turkey in 2022. More than 153 thousand people came to live in the country from Russia. In second place are 131,000 Iraqi citizens, and in third place are more than 100,000 Syrians. More than 47 thousand immigrants from Ukraine who received a residence permit.