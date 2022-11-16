Istanbul attack | Police released a video that allegedly shows a bomb being brought into a shopping street in Istanbul

According to the Turkish police, the suspect is a Syrian woman who has received help from Kurdish fighters.

Turkey the police has released a video from a surveillance camera, which is said to show the movements of the suspect in Sunday’s bombing before the explosion, reports news agency Reuters.

According to the authorities, the video shows how the woman suspected of the attack left a package near a flower bed in the middle of the street just before the explosion.

Under attack killing at least six people and injuring 81. The explosion took place in central Istanbul on the busy İstiklal shopping street in the Beyoglu district after four in the afternoon on Sunday.

The police have arrested 47 people suspected of the attack. Turkey has blamed the events on the Kurdish organization PKK and its ally PYD operating in northern Syria.