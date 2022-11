A violent explosion in the center of Istanbul, the roar, the screams and the flight. A video released on Twitter by the journalist Levent Kemal documents the explosion that took place in the heart of the Turkish city. “It is an attack”, the words of the Turkish president Erdogan.

The moment of the explosion on Istiklal Street. pic.twitter.com/YOzyMnRJbX – Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) November 13, 2022