Two armed men with their faces covered attacked the Italian Church of Santa Maria, in the Sariyer neighborhood, in Istanbul during Sunday mass. One person was killed, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed, announcing that “a large-scale investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to arrest the attackers.” And admitting that the two are still at large. “We condemn this cowardly attack,” he added.

The attack occurred around 11.40am (local time). The victim of the armed raid is a Turkish citizen. According to initial reconstructions, the two terrorists started shooting in the air, when the Turkish citizen ran towards them screaming and was hit. The man, as we learn, often found protection in the church due to the economic problems he suffered from.

Condemnation of Italy

“The Italian Government, through the Farnesina, is following the updates on what happened this morning in the Church of Santa Maria in Istanbul. We express deep condolences and the strongest condemnation for the ignoble act”, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes in X.

“I express my condolences and firm condemnation for the cowardly attack in the Church of Santa Maria,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “The Farnesina is following the situation with the Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate in Istanbul, I am sure that the Turkish authorities will arrest those responsible”, he added in a post on Twitter.

“My solidarity and that of the entire Defense Force with Turkey for this morning's cowardly attack in the Church of Santa Maria in Istanbul. We firmly condemn all forms of violence and join in the pain of the victim's family and all the Turkish people”, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter.