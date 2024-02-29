The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Student Identity Card Association to issue a Nol card with multiple useful features and features for school and university students in the United Arab Emirates in general, and in the Emirate of Dubai in particular.

The signing of the memorandum came on the sidelines of the Transport Conference and Exhibition for the Middle East and North Africa, which was held from February 28 to March 1, 2024, and is organized by the Roads and Transport Authority at the Dubai World Trade Center, with wide participation from the region and the world.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Executive Director of the Authority’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector, Mohammed Al-Mudhareb, and signed by Michael Lezo, General Manager of GTS Alive Middle East, on behalf of the International Student Card Association. , Michael Lizzo.

Al-Mudhareb said: “This Nol card for students will enhance the transportation experience for school students of different age groups and university students via the authority’s public transportation means: the metro, tram, public buses, and marine transportation. School and university students will enjoy a number of various advantages and benefits in one card, which can be summarized in the fact that students will receive a discount of up to (50%) from this card while traveling on public transportation affiliated with the Authority, in addition to students receiving discounts and promotional offers of up to (70%). In many retail stores in the Emirate of Dubai and throughout the country, and the card can be used to pay in school and university canteens and retail stores, in addition to that students will receive their own international student identification card. Students can obtain this card by requesting it through the Nol payment application and it will be delivered to them at the address mentioned in the application.”

He added: “Another advantage of the new Nol card for students is that students’ parents are able to manage the file of their student children by filling up the card balance and the ability to control the distribution of daily expenses for their children. Through this initiative, the Roads and Transport Authority will provide an integrated card with various benefits.”