The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Shoigu and Gerasimov amid the SVO in Ukraine

The pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister, now Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. In Moscow this decision called insignificant.

Commenting on the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Shoigu, the Russian Security Council noted that this step is an element of the Western hybrid war.

This is a shock, since the jurisdiction of the ICC does not extend to Russia and [решение] adopted as part of the West’s hybrid war against our country Russian Security Council

The Security Council emphasized that this decision is void.

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

Shoigu and Gerasimov were accused of crimes against humanity

The report of the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber emphasizes that Shoigu and Gerasimov should be held criminally responsible for attacks on civilian infrastructure and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army from October 10, 2022 to at least March 9, 2023.

During this time, Russian armed forces carried out a large number of attacks on numerous power plants and substations in several localities in Ukraine Pre-trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court

Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, as do other countries, including Belarus, Egypt, India, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Turkey.

Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti

ICC issues warrant for Putin’s “arrest” in 2023

On March 17, 2023, the ICC pre-trial chamber issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC statement said that the decision was allegedly related to the “illegal removal of children” from Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, said that the decisions in The Hague do not matter for Moscow, since it does not recognize them. The diplomat emphasized that “‘recipes’ for arrest emanating from the International Court” will be insignificant for Russia from a legal point of view.

Speaking about the ICC decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “hard to even think about.” He emphasized that Russia is one of the largest countries in the world and one of the largest nuclear powers. “It’s hard to imagine that anyone would even seriously think about using this order against the president of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Related materials:

Subsequently, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against ICC prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and trial judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez for issuing an arrest warrant for Putin.

The department emphasized that the criminal prosecution is illegal, pointing out that there are no grounds for criminal prosecution. Heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from foreign jurisdiction, a provision enshrined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons.