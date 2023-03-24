Today many new details have arrived in relation to LEGO 2K Drive, a new racing game focused on exploring an open world and missions to complete through vehicles. Along with this, it has been announced that there will be both digital and physical copies; however, there are problems with the version that will arrive for nintendoswitch.

In the official box of the game you can see a legend that says “download of the complete game, does not include a card”, that means that the title will come by code like many other games of switches. The difference is that some of them included part of the title on the cartridge, and it was completed with some additional download, but this is not the case.

Said action can be a bit complicated to understand for these times, and that is that games like The Witcher 3 They have shown us that everything fits in one piece if you know how to accommodate it well. To this we add that many companies are not interested in investing a little more to get cards with 16 GB of internal storage.

So, if users want to experience this title, they are going to find an unpleasant surprise, in this case it is better that they pre-sell it in the online store of Nintendo, so they can play it from the first minutes of its launch. Once again, it is noted that current games that are not exclusive to the console can no longer be adapted to this.

Remember that LEGO 2K Drive the may 19. Also on other consoles.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is sad whenever these things happen, but it is also understood that Switch no longer gives much for these times. That will lead many collectors to prefer to buy the game on Xbox or Playstation.