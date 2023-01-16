Henk Naves’ business trip to Suriname was almost over when a courthouse in Paramaribo became the target of shelling on Friday evening and a failed grenade attack. The motive of the attackers is unknown. “I was constantly protected in Suriname,” says the chairman of the Council for the Judiciary at his office on Monday. This personal protection was nothing new: as a director within the judicial organization, he had already dealt with it before.

This conversation is not about threats and security that Dutch judges increasingly have to deal with, especially in cases involving organized crime. The judiciary has to deal with enough other problems, such as NRC wrote earlier this month.

Twelve judges from all districts have serious concerns about the quality of their judgments. The workload on the judiciary continues to increase. This would be due to ‘compressive legislation’, staff shortages and increasingly complex matters. Naves: “I didn’t read anything I didn’t know. That’s a comforting thought. What the judges paint is a realistic picture of what I experience every day.”

He does want to add that a large part of the 1.5 million lawsuits per year are settled on time. The judiciary also enjoys the confidence of almost 80 percent of the Dutch, the highest confidence percentage of all state powers.

Something has been going on for some time now that is of great concern to the chairman of the council, who acts as an independent buffer between the Ministry of Justice and Security and the judiciary. The courtroom is becoming more and more an arena social discussions be fought out, because politicians would be less able to come up with solutions. Court decisions are also more often not ‘respected and implemented’, especially by the government itself.

Is politics to blame for this?

“Yes. Some problems in the courtroom are not typical of the judges. Then you have to think of things like the climate, nitrogen, asylum, youth care — but also phenomena such as Virus Truth. We see that the cabinet and parliament cannot come to a solution to social discussions, while the direction must be given there.

“The fact that many judgments are not carried out is often due to impotence: staff shortages at implementing organisations. But sometimes it is also unwillingness, for example in cases about the Open Government Act. Government organizations calculate that they will not comply with the legal deadlines for publishing documents. It seems that they already take into account the payment of a penalty in their budget.

“Now it is of all times that social debate is also fought in court, but it has become much more. And I think it will be even more, hence my warning.”

In your New Year’s speech you also say that the judiciary should do more self-reflection. What Do You Mean By That?

“Four years ago, a visit showed [vierjaarlijks onderzoek naar de kwaliteit van de rechterlijke organisatie] that the judiciary is an archipelago. That has brought us face to face with the facts. The conclusion was that there could be more cooperation between the courts, particularly in the area of ​​personnel policy. We could have tackled this subject ten years ago, although I think the judiciary was not yet ready for it. Independence runs deep.

“Since the last visitation, we have been looking at the workforce together. What is the course? What do we need? This has led to an expansion of training places, we have gone from 80 to 130 new judges per year. Where possible, we have also shortened the duration of the judge’s training.”

Last year, 1,500 criminal cases were dropped in Gelderland due to staff shortages. Could the judiciary have prevented this?

“The risk that more criminal cases will be dropped due to a shortage of judges will remain present in the coming years. Incidentally, criminal cases are not dismissed by judges, but by the Public Prosecution Service. They can be forced to make decisions like this, for which we are indeed responsible. The way it is happening now, on this scale, that’s not good. The criminal justice system needs more capacity. During the formation of the cabinet, a lot of money was allocated to the rule of law, including the judiciary. We will receive an extra 155 million euros per year for the next three years. This allows us to expand the number of judges. Our goal is to recruit 200 new judges within three years.”

According to the judges who met with NRC have spoken, the problems within the judiciary are not just a matter of funding.

“That is the good thing about the signals from the judges. These lead to more discussion within the judiciary. How conservative are we really and what can we do to change this? The judiciary changes along with society. From a relative isolation we find ourselves more in the middle of society. This requires legal certainty and predictability. This means that judges will never lead the way. So I think it is understandable that we are less innovative than a company like Bol.com.

“If we were to say: ‘you ask for a ruling today, you will receive it tomorrow’, then that cannot be good for confidence in judicial decisions.”

In your New Year’s speech, you place great hopes in neighborhood justice. Are you saying that the revision of the court map, which caused many courts to disappear, was a mistake?

“No, we then went from nineteen to eleven districts. The locations have been maintained.”

We hear from judges that access to justice has deteriorated.

“I get what they say. The reclassification has reduced access, yes. But it has also led to a quality impulse.”