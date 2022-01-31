SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Total securities issued in 2021 on the Brazilian capital market was 722.2 billion reais, the highest amount for a single year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) said in a report published on Thursday. Monday.

The result represents a growth of about 66.7% compared to 2020 and was driven especially by the performance in the fourth quarter, when 252.1 billion reais in assets were issued.

Among asset segments, annual growth was helped by the issuance of debentures, which accounted for about 35% of the total issued, with 251 billion reais, more than double the 121.2 billion in the previous year.

The total number of shares issued also increased, from 118.6 billion reais in 2020 to 130.7 billion reais.

Issuance of Equity Investment Funds (FIPs) increased from 51 billion to 106.3 billion reais between 2020 and 2021.

The report also shows that average daily financial volumes in the secondary spot markets of equities, debentures and Real Estate Investment Funds continued on a growth path from a year earlier.

In the annual total of derivative contracts traded, interest futures (DIs) rose from 516.7 million to 653.9 million contracts, while Ibovespa futures increased from 41.9 million to 49.1 million contracts. The number of dollar futures contracts dropped from 80.2 million in 2020 to 70.9 million in 2021.

(By Andre Romani)

