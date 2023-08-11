The National Elections Committee has issued the Voter and Candidate Guide for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 in its fifth entitlement, aiming to provide comprehensive information for candidates and voters, and to answer all questions and inquiries related to the Council elections in a simplified manner that is easy to understand and assimilate by those interested in the elections.

The guide aims to enable voters to exercise their electoral right in a proper way that guarantees them the preservation of their votes from invalidity, and shows their rights and duties, given that the voter’s vote is the means that guarantees the selection of the best candidates to represent the people of the Union in the Federal National Council, and who are able to exercise His legislative and oversight competencies with full efficiency and competence.

The guide also aims to inform the candidates of their rights and duties, so that each of them – especially those entering the electoral experience for the first time – becomes familiar with all aspects of the National Assembly elections process.

The guide includes new amendments and additions in the 2023 elections, the most important of which is the introduction of the hybrid voting system, which is a mixed voting system that combines the remote voting system and the electronic voting system at the headquarters of the polling centers. The country or outside it through the committee’s website and its smart application, starting from the first day of the early voting period on the fourth of next October until the end of the main election day on the seventh of next October.

The guide was divided into three main sections: the first section dealt with the definition of the Federal National Council elections 2023, and the political empowerment program announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in 2005, in addition to shedding light on the management of The electoral process and all procedures related thereto, how to form the Federal National Council and explain its legislative and oversight functions.

The second section includes the “Voter’s Guide”, which aims to inform the electoral college member of all stages of the electoral process, explain his legal rights and how to preserve them, as well as inform him of the duties and obligations that he must adhere to in accordance with the provisions of the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

This section also includes a package of topics of interest to members of the electoral bodies, as it defines the electoral bodies and how they are formed, as well as the polling process (voting), and explains the process of counting votes and announcing the results, and also deals with cases of conducting supplementary elections and their rules, and cases of re-election and their procedures, as well as This section of the guide explains the process of supervising polling centers, defining electoral violations that may disrupt the conduct of the elections or affect their secrecy, freedom or integrity in any way, or disrupt any of the provisions of the executive instructions issued in this regard, and the penalties that can be imposed on the voter in the event that they are committed. None.

The third section includes the “candidate’s guide”, which aims to inform the candidate, his representative and members of his electoral campaign of the rules and legal controls related to the stages of the electoral process, as it is necessary to maximize his chances of success in the elections.

The evidence confirms that the candidate, his agent and the members of his electoral campaign are aware of his legal rights and how to preserve these rights on the one hand, and are aware of the duties and obligations that the candidate himself must abide by on the other hand. It ensures that things are set in order, and gives one of the parties to the electoral process his rights and obliges him with his duties, in accordance with the provisions of the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

The third section includes a set of topics of interest to candidates, the most important of which are: the process of registering candidates, the conditions and procedures for candidacy, the documents required for candidacy, and the mechanism for registering applications for candidacy. In the event that he commits any violation that would disrupt the conduct of the elections or affect their secrecy, freedom or integrity in any way, or obstruct the implementation of any of the provisions of the executive instructions issued in this regard, this section also deals with the mechanism for appealing against the voting procedures and counting results, as well as the process of approving the final results. for elections.

The full text of the voter and candidate guide for the Federal National Council elections 2023 can be found by visiting the website of the National Elections Commission. www.uaenec.aeor the committee’s smart application, which is available on the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” stores, or via the “WhatsApp” service at the number (600500005).

More information about the “fifth” session of the Federal National Council elections is also available through the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee and its social media pages.

