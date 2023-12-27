By the end of the year, the share of “Family Mortgage” (at 6%) in all issues under state programs reached 46% in terms of the number of loans and 44% in terms of amount. It overtook the preferential housing lending program for new buildings (at 8%) – it accounts for 45% and 43%, respectively. Izvestia was informed about this by DOM.RF. Moreover, at the beginning of 2023, the latter accounted for more than half of the volume of issuances. The remaining interest comes from loans for IT specialists (at 5%) and for Far Eastern residents (at 2%).

“Massive benefit programs must be gradually phased out. It is necessary to create targeted mortgage programs, including in the secondary housing market,” said the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, at a press conference following a meeting of the regulator’s board of directors on June 9.

A surge in demand for “Family Mortgage” occurred at the beginning of 2023 on behalf of the president – after its expansion to all families with two minor children, said Svetlana Nekrasova, managing director of DOM.RF. Thanks to the updated conditions, more Russians were able to participate in the program, which allowed it to become a leader in demand.

It is appropriate to talk not so much about the growing popularity of family mortgages, but about the reduction in demand for preferential mortgages in favor of targeted programs. According to DOM.RF, since the beginning of the year, the share of housing loans for IT specialists has more than doubled – up to 9% in volume and 5% in quantity.

In addition, the average amount of preferential loans is now higher than market ones – in November 2023, the figure reached 5.2 million rubles, while on the secondary market it was at the level of 2.3 million rubles, the analytical center “DOM.RF” reported. .

Until July 1, 2024, the most popular programs are in effect – preferential and family mortgages. The decision to extend them has not yet been made.

