DOM.RF: Russians were given 6 trillion rubles under state mortgage programs

Since 2020, the volume of preferential mortgages issued in Russia has reached 6 trillion rubles. Such data is reflected in the latest review analytical center DOM.RF.

Over the four years of the “Gospodderzhka” program, Russians have been granted over 1.6 million preferential loans. According to the company’s calculations, our compatriots have invested about 8 trillion rubles in the purchase and construction of real estate, and the area of ​​housing has amounted to almost 85 million square meters.

Most often, residents of the capitals, as well as the Moscow Region and Leningrad Region applied for preferential housing loans. These Russian regions accounted for a third of all loans. For the most part (63 percent), mortgages were taken out in the European part of Russia – the Central District (30 percent), the Volga Region (18 percent) and the northwest (15 percent) of the country. 30 percent of all transactions were interregional: buyers from the regions purchased housing in other regions of the country for investment and resort vacations. Thus, in Adygea, 68 percent of applicants purchased housing under state mortgage programs, in Krasnodar Krai – 42 percent, in Kaliningrad Region – 29 percent, in Novosibirsk – 26 percent. Crimea and Sevastopol issued a similar figure.

Mass interest in state mortgages has not only caused increased demand for housing in the country, but also led to an increase in prices and a decrease in the square footage of properties, DOM.RF reminds. The State Duma explains the rise in real estate prices by the “ratchet effect”. According to the deputies, it will take two years for prices in the industry to decrease. However, it is possible that developers will resort to discounts, wanting to get rid of the accumulated lots as quickly as possible.