Sharjah City Municipality has announced to owners of boats and marine means used for fishing, integrity or trade of all kinds, the start of issuing mooring or parking permits (whether in water or on land) in order to regulate the use of anchorages and ensure compliance with all required security and safety requirements.

This decision comes in implementation of Sharjah Executive Council Resolution No. 11 of 2022 regarding the regulation of marinas.

The municipality stated that the locations of the marinas in Sharjah are Al Khor, Jubail, Al Khan and Al Mamzar, explaining that to obtain the permit, please refer to the Control and Inspection Department in the Fifth Industrial City, with the following documents:

1- Identity card of the owner of the boat or marine craft.

2- The boat or marine craft registration document.

3- A legal power of attorney if the applicant is not the owner of the boat or marine craft.

The municipality stressed that it will not be allowed to use the berths without obtaining the necessary permit within a month from the date of publishing this alert.



