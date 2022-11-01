The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has announced its readiness to start receiving applications for multiple-entry tourist visas to the UAE, which are intended for “Haya Card” holders, as of yesterday.

In a statement, the authority welcomed international fans who hold the “Haya Card”, issued by the organizers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to visit the UAE throughout the period of the event in Qatar, as part of the UAE government’s support for the sister country of Qatar to host the events and competitions of the FIFA World Cup. FIFA World Cup from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

The authority explained that international visitors can apply for the “Haya card holders” tourist visa through the website www.icp.gov.ae, noting that the visa is issued in accordance with the regulations of the updated visa system, and has the possibility of multiple entry to the UAE within 90 days from The date of issuance, with a fixed fee of 100 dirhams only, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period upon request, and without the requirement of a guarantor or proof of prior entry into the State of Qatar. She pointed out the flexibility of the procedures related to issuing the “Haya card holders visa” available through the authority’s smart services platform, which is obtained by accessing the list of public services, selecting the “Visa for Haya card holders” service, then filling in the application data, and paying the specified fees.

The authority renewed its welcome to visitors to the event coming across the UAE from various countries of the world to attend the activities and activities of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in order to enhance prospects for cooperation, and in line with the joint ties with the brothers in the State of Qatar and all the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.