The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi revealed the issuance of 10 commercial licenses for people of determination, as part of the virtual market project “My Store” for productive families, while statistics issued by the department indicated that 13 products of people of determination were registered with the trademark “The Bee”, within the Abu Dhabi Program for Local Content, And the employment of 40 people of determination in the West Coast National Limited Group, in addition to the employment of five people with mental disabilities in Elite Agro farms.

In detail, the department announced the completion of the database of people of determination at the emirate level, which includes a record of all the data and information needed by the emirate’s institutions in planning the services they provide to people of determination, and the launch of the Handicap Classification Guide in Abu Dhabi in line with the Unified National Classification of Disabilities, and its circulation to all concerned authorities in Principality. She indicated that she is working with her partners in the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, to complete the smart application for early detection of children with developmental delays in the early stages of life, and to benefit from the electronic diagnosis and evaluation service to start requesting early intervention, as 2153 cases were evaluated, and 1859 developmental delays were identified until 2022.

The department stated that it had established a workshop for manufacturing artificial limbs, with the latest technology and artificial intelligence, in which eight people of determination with intellectual disabilities work. The workshop produced 3,680 braces that were supplied to strategic partners.

She pointed out that 19 initiatives have been identified to enable and implement the integrated system for early intervention in childhood “for children with disabilities or those with developmental delays”, in addition to the implementation of five pilot projects, including the development of the “Abu Dhabi Early Intervention Guide” to help parents and caregivers find information. they need in the field of early intervention, an awareness program for parents about early childhood development, stages of growth and developmental delay, a capacity-building program for health care providers, an early detection and developmental survey program, in addition to an early intervention training program for families and caregivers for children of determination.

The department confirmed its work to establish an integrated care system for people of determination and their families, which resulted in designing a file of services for people of determination and their families in the areas of health, therapeutic and rehabilitative services, inclusive educational services, and social services supporting inclusive living, with sustainable financing solutions models for 22 priority services in the three areas to support People of determination and their families to access services at an affordable cost.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development stated that the “Hamm” initiative for family counseling for people of determination provided 9,250 psychological and social consultations remotely to families of people of determination until July 2022, while the sensory rooms project for people of determination aims to distribute six rooms in commercial centers and vital areas in Abu Dhabi for people of determination. From families with sensory needs, four rooms were installed at the airport, two rooms in commercial centers, and a garden was opened on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, equipped for people of determination.

