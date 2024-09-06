Chihuahua, Chih.– The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will not take a position until today and determine how to act in the face of the death of six people last Saturday in the overturning of an ambulance.

Staff from the ISSSTE delegation announced that the incident has been handled by a national coordination that until yesterday was awaiting the accident report to decide what legal responsibilities the organization should assume.

The accident occurred last Saturday, August 31, at kilometer 29 of the Chihuahua-Cuauhtémoc highway, around seven in the morning, when the ISSSTE transfer ambulance overturned, presumably due to excessive speed.

There were seven people in the unit, including the driver, who was an employee of the institute, and two patients accompanied by their relatives, but the reason for there being so many passengers in a single ambulance has not been determined.

Most of the victims were from Parral and the transfer to Chihuahua was for medical reasons. Some versions indicated that in addition to the patients, the driver and another possible employee of the institute, the ambulance He had stopped to pick up another person, but neither the ISSSTE nor the National Guard, Roads Division, which was in charge of attending to the accident, have provided further details.

The unitwhich was heading to the city of Chihuahua from Parral, crashed into a concrete wall in a stream in the area, causing the driver of the unit with number T045 to die instantly due to the strong impact.

They went to the place paramedics Red Cross and Ángeles Blancos, as well as rescue personnel, who helped in the work to remove the bodies and care for the wounded, while elements of the National Guard secured the area and assisted the paramedics.

According versions According to relatives, the victims are originally from the López Portillo neighborhood of Parral. The people who died were identified as: Manuel Andrés Ramírez Flores, 45 years old, who was the ambulance driver, and a minor female named Lucero. So far, there is no further information about the victim.

They also appear in the accident record as deceased Ivan Joary Peinado Corral, 17 years old; his father Efrain Ermelo Peinado M., 62 years old, who was a patient at the Issste; Mrs. Guadalupe Avila Serrato, 55 years old; Jose Socorro BC, co-pilot of the ambulance, 69 years old, who died during the transfer.

Jesús Miguel P., Guadalupe Ávila’s son, was transferred to the Central Hospital of Chihuahua City for treatment. Yesterday he was still reported as critically ill, but stable.

In this regard, staff from the State Delegation of ISSSTE announced that a central office, headed by Dr. Mirna Beltrán, who coordinates the work of several delegations in the country, would be the one to determine the way the organization proceeds and the responsibilities it must assume institutionally, but until there is an expert opinion from the authorities who dealt with the events.