Elda Leticia Gutierrez

Tampico / 06.21.2021 22:33:05

The blast of the air conditioner in the only ambulance of the Issste Tampico left two injured with first degree burns, highlighted the union delegation of the hospital.

This situation, in addition to affecting two workers, leaves the beneficiaries without service.

Daniel Martínez Vázquez, delegate of the Sntissste section 33 He urged the competent authorities to turn their eyes to this health unit located in the Mexican Army of Tampico, since when this situation occurred they were practically defenseless.

“On Friday, around 11:30 a.m., two colleagues; A driver and an orderly, returning from leaving a patient undergoing dialysis here at the hospital, explodes the weather service inside the ambulance and throws hot water through the air vents, causing it to fall on his arms, thighs and face to classmates, causing first degree burns “, He said.

He indicated that the events are unfortunate, those that occurred last Friday, after leaving a patient who underwent dialysis in the hospital.

Faced with the facts, the leader of the National Union of Workers of the Issste, requests the intervention of the authorities to solve the problem, since the unit was unusable.

“The unit was discarded, it was the only ambulance in use in the hospital, for which we call the competent authorities because the other ambulances are in the workshop, waiting for them to release the resource to have this type of units at the service of entitlement and that they are in optimal conditions so that this type of accident does not occur again”, He stressed.

He detailed that the Issste Tampico had at least 3 ambulances, but two are in the workshop broken down and the only one that worked, is now useless.

He regretted not having the resources of the National Lottery cache, since they would allow to help in this context, although he recognized in the same way that it is a problem that falls to the administrative authorities of the Issste, from which they expect a prompt solution, because they are units at the service of the beneficiaries.

Remembered that They sent an “ambulance” from Ciudad Victoria, without weather and with expired license plates, besides it was a Pick Up, which is not an ambulance itself, so that in the end it will remain in the workshop.

