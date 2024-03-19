Next week the long-awaited will begin Easter holidays of this 2024, so not a few retired and pensioned people from the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) you will be happy to know that They will have an extra deposit on their next payment.

Under this understanding, let it be known that they will be the retirees and pensioners of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) who requested and They were selected in the personal loan draw carried out by the Mexican social security agency.

In the specific case of the next payment, it will be the ISSSTE retirees and pensioners who requested and won. in the draw for the month of March 2024 those who will have an extra deposit in the next payment at the end of this month.

It should be said, at this point, that the dates of the draws of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) They range from January 16 to December 3 of this 2024. The amounts of the loans range, in the case of ordinary loans, from 30 thousand to 50 thousand pesos with an interest rate of 11.50% with a term of 24 to 48 fortnights for active workers and from 12 to 24 months for pensioners; Meanwhile, for pensioners, the loans have a limit of 40 thousand pesos with an interest rate of 11.50%, payable in 24 months.

ISSSTE Pension: Which older adults will receive EXTRA DEPOSIT in their next PAYMENT?/Photo: Freepik

Requirements to participate in the ISSSTE draws

Meanwhile, the requirements requested to participate in the 2024 ISSSTE personal loan raffles are the following:

*Be a pensioner or active worker with at least 6 months of seniority, with full incorporation into the ISSSTE regime.

*Not having a current loan, or if you have one, it must be ordinary and must be covered at least 50%.

Finally, retirees and pensioners who want to participate and, with this, have access to personal loans from ISSSTE, will have to register on the official web portal of the federal agency. The data that will be requested will be the following:

*CURP

*RFC with homoclave

*Email

*Cell phone number.

ISSSTE Pension: Which older adults will receive EXTRA DEPOSIT in their next PAYMENT?/Photo: Pixabay