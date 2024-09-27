One of the most important benefits in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) are pensions, support for older adults that can come through the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or through your private account, today, we will tell you which retirees will receive a lifetime increase of 4.66% in their October payment.

Today, in DEBATE we will tell you Which pensioners will have a lifetime increase of 4.66% starting with the October payment?In addition, why the increase will be and if it is necessary to carry out any procedure or meet an additional requirement to receive it.

Another important point in the adjustment of the monthly deposit to pension beneficiaries It is how the increase was decided, that is, what factors were taken into account by the agency for the final percentage.

Furthermore, we will talk briefly about changes to the virtual platform that will help a more comfortable use of your financial resources.

ISSEMyM pensioners will have an increase

Starting in October, retirees from the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) will see an increase of 4.66% in their pensionan improvement that will impact more than 80 thousand beneficiaries.

This setting will be permanentbenefiting pensioners enrolled in the scheme, who will be able to enjoy this increase in their next deposits.

The increase will not be uniform, since the pension amount is calculated based on variable factors such as the weeks contributed and the time in which workers remained active in the labor market.

These variables allow the payment to be adjusted individually, ensuring that each beneficiary receives a pension according to their contribution history.

In addition to the increase, the ISSEMyM announced the implementation of new digital toolsdesigned to optimize the administrative procedures of pensioners, platforms that will facilitate the management of documents and applications, shortening waiting times.