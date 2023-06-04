Fatal mistake doctors made of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) of Ciudad Valles in San Luis Potosigiven that by mistake they cut off the healthy leg of a patient.

The events were recorded last Wednesday, May 31, when the 67 year old woman was going to undergo surgery, he will perform a ������������������́�� ���� ���� ������������ �������������������.

It should be noted that this procedure is performed to repair damaged joints by cutting and reshaping the bones; in a few words, make a partial cut in a bone.

However, during the process, the surgeon made a mistake and amputated the right leg of the woman, who was completely healthy.

The patient’s daughter told local media that for more than a year studies were carried out at the same hospital, which revealed that they had to perform this surgery.

However, after the operation, he denounced, his mother was still in severe pain and now no longer able to walk. See also For resisting an assault! Man stabbed to death in SLP while he was walking his dog

They immediately presented themselves to the medical staff to express their dissatisfaction with the mistake in the surgery and a meeting was called with the director of the hospital and the doctor who performed the surgery.

However, and although the doctor recognized his mistake, the clinic administrators would have refused to draw up the corresponding minutes.