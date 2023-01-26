AGAIN The director Administration and Finance Regulations of the ISSSTE, Almendra Lorena Ortiz Genis, lied to the Public Function Secretary, the one supposedly headed by Roberto Salcedo.

Again benefited Falcon Instruments and Equipment, of Noé Ramírez, prevented from participating in public contracts since August of last year, due to alleged practices of collusion in the services of Clinical Laboratory Analysis Y Blood bank.

Under the argument of not paralyzing these services for the beneficiaries, The official asked the department for permission to temporarily hire disqualified companies.

With half the information, Salcedo’s pupils gave their approval, specifying that these companies could only be contracted for a transition period of 60 days, time in which the platforms of a new provider had to be installed in the institute.

In the end, the only one hired for this exception was Falcón, who won three contracts by direct award on December 30 for the laboratory service for 1,318 million pesos, and another three for the Blood Bank, for 249 million. ; all for a period of 365 days and in regions of the country where a platform was not even installed.

Another 700 million pesos of the remaining items were awarded on that date to the Dicipa firm, practically “in the belly”, since on January 11 the disqualification for the company directed by Francisco Pallach was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. .

As can be seen, the organization in charge of Pedro Zenteno is increasingly far from Denmark and daily comes closer to operational and organizational disaster.

THE EAGLE OF Veracruz celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. It was founded by the English oil company El Águila, which arrived in Mexico during the Porfirian period. The ninth jarocha was officially born on September 16, 1903, made up of workers from the oil company who faced the Indians of Juárez. “El Glorioso”, a battle nickname that the first Aguilist players earned, conquered fans in every stadium they visited.

The Eagle survived events such as the Mexican Revolution and foreign invasions, such as the one on April 21, 1914 in Veracruz. It was the founder of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) in 1925. It is currently the only team that survives from that era. After three years of absence from the summer circuit, he returned to the baseball circuit in 2021 at the hands of Bernardo Pasquel, a member of one of the families with the greatest ancestry in baseball, who financially rescued the League in 1940. Those were the days of Jorge Pasquel, who as president of the union, lived the so-called “golden age” of the LMB.

SOME MEMBERS OF THE ECOCE board, the company created by the main soft drink companies in Mexico, wonder why the insistence on keeping CEO Carlos Sanchez Gasca, a former mid-level politician in the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, in his position.

His latest blunder was to state on the anniversary of the association that in Mexico six out of six PET bottles are recycled. It would be a global success if 100% of the packaging was recycled, but this is far from the truth. He was probably used to making false claims that no one questioned. In addition, they tell us that their mistreatment, insults and misogynistic attitudes towards the staff continue: technically expert though. It seems that no one has explained to her that labor and gender issues are viewed with a magnifying glass by the companies that created ECOCE.

ONE OF THE markets that reflected the greatest growth in recent years was that of healthy snacks and was strengthened by the isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the most prominent Mexican firms is Food News, founded and directed by Moisés Jafif and Mónica Díaz, who, just one year after its launch, are already in more than a thousand points of sale in the national territory. From what is known, in 2023 they will seek to expand their presence to the United States, marked by a trend of healthier consumption based on natural ingredients and innovative processes, very characteristic of Food News.

IN 2022 THE National Association of Plastic Industries (ANIPAC), chaired by Aldimir Torres Arenas, registered a growth of between 4 and 6%. Items such as consumption of containers, packaging and packaging could have a moderate growth of 2.8% annually until 2026. These three categories mean 45% of the total consumption of plastics. Despite these numbers, the plastics activity is going through a zero favorable scenario, because although the consumption of these materials in our country is 5.9 million tons per year, the production oscillates over 3.8 million tons.

