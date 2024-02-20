The Institute of Social Security for the Mexican Armed Forces (ISSFAM) represents a fundamental institution to provide social security to active and retired members of the Mexican armed forces, as well as their families. One of the advantages of belonging to any of their weapons is that they have access to a housing loan through the institute. But can everyone access it?

One of the financial benefits offered by ISSFAMis the possibility of accessing mortgage loans for the acquisition, construction, expansion, repair and payment of liabilities related to housing, for military personnel who meet the requirements.

He process to apply for a mortgage loan through ISSFAM is available to active military personnel who meet certain eligibility criteria. One of the main requirements is to have at least 6 years of contributions from the Federal Government in your favor in the Military Housing Fund (Fovimi). This seniority in contributions is a determining factor to be able to begin the mortgage loan application process.

However, not all military personnel can apply for this benefit. To understand who is eligible and what the necessary requirements are, it is crucial to take into account certain criteria established by the ISSFAM in the Mortgage Credit 2024which you can consult directly at www.gob.mx/issfam for more specific details about your case.

Mortgage credit pre-authorization request

The procedure to obtain a mortgage loan through the ISSFAM involves making an initial application, which will be evaluated by the H. Board of Directors of the institute. This board will be in charge of pre-authorizing the credit, as long as the established requirements are met.

Among the documents required for the application are:

Copy of the military's official identification, which may be a Voter Card or a valid passport.

Copy of identification that certifies the applicant's military status.

Original service certificate, documenting the active military member's time of service.

It is important to note that the mortgage loan application and pre-authorization process is subject to the guidelines and provisions established by ISSFAM, which may change over time.

It is essential that interested military members remain alert to any updates or modifications to requirements and procedures.

Access to a mortgage loan through the ISSFAM is specifically aimed at those active military personnel who meet the seniority requirements for contributions and other conditions established by the institution.